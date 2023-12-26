Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.89 and last traded at $53.90. 6,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 234,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

