CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Down 2.2%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $74.80. 261,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,069,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.