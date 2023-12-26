DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading Down 4%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 392,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,498,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

DHT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC increased its position in DHT by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 4,118.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in DHT by 114.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,800 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

