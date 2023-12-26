Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €26.53 ($29.15) and last traded at €26.69 ($29.33). 9,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 307,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.34 ($30.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €32.67 ($35.90).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18). The firm had revenue of €295.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,997,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,743,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,195,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.