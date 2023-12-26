LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 3%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 2,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 39,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 307.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

