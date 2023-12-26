Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 17,550,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 55,848,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $210,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 809.4% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $152,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

