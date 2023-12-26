IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.26. 1,920,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,691,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 330,481 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 222.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

