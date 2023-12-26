NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 33,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 286,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

NET Power Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC raised its stake in NET Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC now owns 7,387,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 68,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,680,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,000,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NET Power by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,988,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

