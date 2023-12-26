NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 33,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 286,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
NET Power Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). Analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.