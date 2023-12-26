Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 2,554 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 255,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

