CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:CRT.UN traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.60. 97,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,029. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.33. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.57 and a 1 year high of C$16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.21.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.