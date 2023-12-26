Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. KLA makes up 4.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLAC traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.34. 91,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,421. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $593.00. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

