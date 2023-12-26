Richelieu Gestion SA Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 2.4% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.42. The stock had a trading volume of 663,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,747. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $256.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

