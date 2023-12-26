Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 758.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. 16,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $55.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

