Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.