Leverty Financial Group LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 388,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

