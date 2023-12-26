NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 150,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in ONEOK by 65.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 16.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,931,000 after buying an additional 77,408 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.