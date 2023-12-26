Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.7% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $3,855,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 265,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.16. 948,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,204. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

