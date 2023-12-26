Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580,638 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $150,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 11,118,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,300,398. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

