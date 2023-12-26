Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 951,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,840. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

