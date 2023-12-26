Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,162,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,492,145. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

