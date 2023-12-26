Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 469 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 79,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,591. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.15 and a 200-day moving average of $285.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

