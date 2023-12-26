Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.50. 245,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

