Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.43. 727,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

