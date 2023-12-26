The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.55. 998,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,413. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

