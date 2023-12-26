OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $125.90 million and approximately $38.08 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00106596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00027666 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005626 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

