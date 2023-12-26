Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,811,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.95 and a 200 day moving average of $407.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

