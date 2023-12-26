Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

PANW traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

