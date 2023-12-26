Liberty Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 383,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $528,000. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2754 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

