Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Acquires 99 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,867. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $376.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

