Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 13,872 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,563,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 29.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 383,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after purchasing an additional 87,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.68. 86,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,830. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.