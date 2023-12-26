Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

FSMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. 29,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

