Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,254 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Splunk makes up about 1.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 52.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $4,534,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,182.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 24,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.90. 483,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $152.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.