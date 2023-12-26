Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lowered by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,820 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

GOLD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 3,564,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,197,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

