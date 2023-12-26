Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 22,396 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $2,797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

