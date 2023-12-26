Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,609.27. 4,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,691.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,662.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,513.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.