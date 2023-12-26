Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV remained flat at $76.18 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 808,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.