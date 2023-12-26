Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Invests $266,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.76. 201,375 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

