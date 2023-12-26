Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 145 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 1,061,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

