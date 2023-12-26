iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP remained flat at $98.57 during trading on Tuesday. 381,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,533. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

