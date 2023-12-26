Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

