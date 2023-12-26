Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,320,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 449,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.