ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Increased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.7% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.66. 463,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.