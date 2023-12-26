Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 59.7% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $318,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,402,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,569,043. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

