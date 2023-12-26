Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 584,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.