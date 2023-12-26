Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires New Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $471,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 212,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,113. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

