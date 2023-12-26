Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $484,000 in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $10,539,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 69.2% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 242,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,567. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

