Caprock Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 9.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in American Express by 17.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock remained flat at $185.57 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.82. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

