Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing
In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADP
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ ADP opened at $231.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automatic Data Processing
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.