Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.