Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Position Trimmed by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned about 0.12% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $619.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

